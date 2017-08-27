This is Kurukshetra: Lalu’s elder son Tej Pratap blows conch

If all eyes were riveted on how Tejashwi Yadav put forth his views, it was his elder brother Tej Pratap who stole the show with his rustic, but fiery speech, which had the crowd on its toes all along.

Speaking in a mix of Bihari dialects, Lalu Prasad’s elder son, given more to religious pursuits, used analogies and temper to good effect, saying, “Nitish Kumar, who said he would fight the RSS every inch is now asleep with to saffron lullabies at the cost of the nation after he married Sushil Kumar Modi secretly overnight.”

“What is the RSS? A group of old men in half pants. They wear half pants because their thinking is halved,” he jibed.

“They speak of Hindus against Muslims and the mandir (temple) issue. I today declare war on them,” Tej Pratap said, took a conch and blew it.

“The war is now truly declared with my Arjun-like brother. We promise to fight them everywhere till we decimate them before they destroy this country. This is like the Kurukshetra, where we invoke the Gods to begin the fight against the evil facing the country,” he said.

“Muslim, Hindu, Sikh, Christians are the pillars of this country and nobody can destroy their unity. If they try to do, we will wipe them off,” he said.

The short but fiery speech was met with hearty cheers throughout and was reminiscent of a fiery Lalu Prasad of earlier times.