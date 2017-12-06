Three Bihar agri products—Jardalu mango, Katarni paddy, Magahi Paan—set for GI tag

Decks have been cleared for Geographical Indications (GI) tag to Jardalu mango, Katarani paddy and Magahi Paan (betel leaf), with the three agricultural products from Bihar figuring in the latest edition of Geographical Indications Journal (GIJ).

“It is a matter of pride for the people of Bihar that applications for granting GI tags to these three items have been accepted and the products have been listed in the GIJ’s issue dated November 28, 2017,” state’s agriculture minister Prem Kumar said on Wednesday.

“Heartiest congratulations to our farmers for making Bihar proud. Efforts will soon be made to get GI tags for other specialities from the state, like Shahi litchi and makhana (fox nuts),” the minister added.

The journal is now available in the public domain, as per rule 41(1) of Geographical Indications of Goods (Registration and Protection) Rules, 2002.

The state government and the Bihar Agriculture University, Sabour (Bhagalpur district), had been pursuing the matter for GI tag to these products on a priority basis.

Bihar Agriculture University (BAU) vice chancellor Ajoy Kumar Singh said all the three products exclusively grown in the state would be registered with GI if not challenged by anyone within three months.

BAU director (extension) RK Sohane said after GI registration the growers would be in a position to authenticate the products while selling them within the country as well as abroad.

Jardalu mango has been described as a unique product from Bhagalpur in the journal. This mango variety is known for its light yellow skin and special aroma.

The application for GI tag was moved by Jardalu Aam Utpadak Sangh (Jardalu mango producers’ union), Madhuban, Maheshi village under Sultanganj block of Bhagalpur district.

It has been mentioned in the journal that the Jardalu mango was first planted in Bhagalpur region by Maharaja Rahmat Ali Khan Bahadur of Kharagpur. The journal has quoted growers association as saying that a more than 200-year-old Jardalu tree in Tagepur village under Jagdishpur block of the district acted as mother plant.

The application for Katarani paddy, long and thin in shape and distinctly aromatic, was moved by Katarani Dhan Utpadak Sangh, Jagdishpur village in Bhagalpur.

Magahi Pan Utpadak Kalyan Samiti, Deuri village, Nawada district, had moved the application for GI tag to the unique variety of betel leaf which is adored for its softness and taste. The betel leaf variety is also grown in adjoining district of Gaya.

(With PTI inputs)