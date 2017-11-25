Three-day-old child stolen from private nursing home in Bihar, theft caught on camera

A three-day-old male child was stolen from a private nursing home at Hajipur, headquarters of Vaishali district, on Friday night.

Police said the newborn was stolen from the maternity ward of the nursing home at Pokhar Colony in Hajipur town, 22 km north of Patna, when child’s mother and two attendants were asleep.

The theft had been caught on CCTV camera, installed at the private health facility, the police added.

Town police station SHO Sunil Kumar said the CCTV footage showed a masked man entering the ward and taking away the child, born to the wife of Mukesh Sharma. “The police are trying to identify the masked man,” the station house officer (SHO) said.

Kumar said Sharma’s wife admitted to the nursing home of prominent gynecologist, Dr Anju Singh, on November 22. She gave birth to a male child later in the evening on the same day, the SHO added.

Meanwhile, Sharma’s family members blocked Subhash Chowk at Hajipur demanding immediate arrest of child-lifter after identifying him with the help of the video footage.