Three New Year revellers feared drowned in Bihar’s Bhagalpur

Three boys are feared drowned when a country boat carrying New Year revellers capsized in Ganga river in Bihar’s Bhagalpur district on Monday.

Locals said the boat was carrying nine boys— all in ages between 11 and 13 — when it sank within minutes of floating down the river after one of the revellers had untied it.

The incident took place at Ranjdihpur village in Sabour police station area of Bhagalpur district, 235 km east of state capital Patna.

The boys were going to a daira (riverine) village across Ganga from Ranjdihpur for picnic when the boat sank, the locals added.

Bhagalpur senior superintendent of police Manoj Kumar said six boys had been rescued by local divers. Three boys were still missing, he said, adding that personnel of National Disaster Response Force and State Disaster Response Force had been pressed into service to search them.