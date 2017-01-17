Traffic to stop for 5 hours on Bihar roads for human chain on January 21

Come January 21 and traffic will remain closed for five hours between 10am and 3pm on all main routes, stretching up to 3,007 kms on national and state highways, for the human chain to create awareness on benefits of prohibition.

The human chain is expected to be 11,292 kms long, covering all panchayats and blocks of the state.

The director-general of police (DGP) has already directed superintendents of police (SPs) to regulate traffic on that day.

The historic human chain will take shape from 12.15pm to 1pm.

“The government has made elaborate arrangements to make it a truly historic event, which will exhibit societal support to the government’s decision on total prohibition in the state,” said education minister Ashok Choudhary.

Chief secretary Anjani Kumar Singh said the participants in the human chain would hold each other’s hands at the Gandhi Maidan in a manner so as to make it appear like the state’s map, with Bihar written at the centre. “Chief minister Nitish Kumar will also be present there,” he added.

All teachers and students of schools and colleges are expected to participate in the human chain. Practice sessions are already underway in different parts of the state.

“It is a unique event, involving over 2 crore people. It is Bihar’s event for a big cause and has got support from all quarters. People should join the chain wherever they work or stay,” he added.

All district magistrates and SPs have been directed to lead the programme in their respective districts. Civil surgeons have also been directed to ensure adequate deployment of ambulances on specified main routes.