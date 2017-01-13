Two construction firm employees killed in Bihar’s Saran district

Two employees of a road construction company were shot dead by unidentified assailants in Derni police station area of Saran district, around 80 km north-west of Patna late on Thursday night.

The two employees were asleep when criminals attacked them at the base camp.

The employees belonged to Shrishti Development Private Limited, engaged in road construction from Derni to Dighwara, a 12 km (approx.) stretch.

Confirming the incident, Saran superintendent of police Pankaj Kumar Raj said: “A munshi (accountant) and a manager of a construction firm were gunned down when they were asleep late on Wednesday.”

He ruled out the possibility of any ransom demand or Maoist involvement in the episode.

“The nature of killing does not suggest it to be the handiwork of Maoists or killing for ransom. Both the persons were shot from behind. While one was shot at the back of the head, the other was shot at his back. The two died at the base camp of the construction firm,” said Raj.

He suggested that the assailant could be a person who was known to the deceased.

The SP said that police investigations into the case were on.

In December 2015, engineers Mukesh Kumar and Brajesh Kumar of another private firm were shot dead by motorcycle-borne men at Gangdah in Darbhanga district. They were working on the 120-km stretch of Begusarai-Darbhanga state highway project.