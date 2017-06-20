Two killed over digging of soil in Raghopur block of Bihar’s Vaishali district

Two persons were killed and another of the family injured on Monday when neighbours fought over digging of soil from a disputed piece of land at Raghopur, about 35 kms east of Patna, in Vaishali district.

Relations between Bhagwat Rai and Munshi Rai had soured a long time back over a contentious chunk of land in their neighbourhood. On Monday Bhagwat Rai, 60, along with his son Anil Rai, 40, and grandson Mithilesh Rai, 30, went to dig soil from the disputed land.

Seeing them, Munshi Rai, 55, resisted their action. A heated conversation followed between the two families that culminated in Munshi Rai and some of his cahoots allegedly firing at the trio. While Bhagwat and his grandson Mithilesh succumbed to bullet injuries, Anil Rai was injured and admitted to the Patna Medical College Hospital In the state capital.

Following the incident, supporters of the deceased staged a dharna with the bodies. They demanded that deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav, who is the legislator from Raghopur, visit the spot and assuage their hurt sentiments. The cops who arrived there were initially not allowed to lift the bodies for post-mortem examination. It was only after over 12 hours of persuasion that they finally relented on the assurance that the killers would be booked soon. The police subsequently lifted the bodies for post-mortem examination in the wee hours of Tuesday.

Superintendent of police, Vaishali, Rakesh Kumar said, “The search for killers are on. We hope to arrest them soon.”