Uproarious scenes in Bihar legislative assembly, council over law and order situation

Opposition members on Wednesday created noisy scenes in both Houses of the state legislature over law and order situation in Bihar.

Trouble began in the legislative assembly after speaker Vijay Kumar Choudhary rejected the notice of adjournment motion by Lalit Yadav of RJD and Ramdeo Rai and Vijay Shanker Dubey of Congress, saying the House had important business to transact.

Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Prasad Yadav requested the speaker to admit the motion as it concerned “a very important issue”.

When the speaker did not relent, some opposition members trooped into the well of the House and created ruckus.

Later, the RJD and Congress members staged a walkout.

Tejashwi also had a heated exchange with water resources minister Lalan Singh when, while mentioning various scams, the leader of Opposition referred to collapse of a dam a day prior to its scheduled inauguration by chief minister Nitish Kumar.

Meanwhile, parliamentary affairs minister Shravan Kumar flayed the ruckus created by RJD members after the adjournment motion was rejected.

“This is against parliamentary ethics and opposition members’ only intention was to disrupt House proceedings,” he said. Kumar also said RJD members had no motive of participating in debates as they staged a walkout when the call attention motion on issues related to farmers and paddy procurement was being taken up.

In the legislative council, Opposition members disrupted the proceedings, forcing adjournment of the Upper House over “deteriorating law and order situation” in the state.

As soon as the council met for the day, RJD member Subodh Rai raised the issue of law and order and pressed for acceptance of an adjournment motion on the matter.

He said there was sharp deterioration in the law and order situation in Bihar and it merited a detailed discussion in the House.

Deputy chairman Mohammad Haroon Rashid, however, refused to accept the motion.

The RJD members raised the issue again during zero hour and trooped into the well of the House demanding resignation of the government for its failure to control the “deteriorating law and order situation”. The deputy chairman adjourned the council till the lunch recess.

Later, talking to newsmen deputy chief minister Sushil Kumar Modi countered the RJD’s allegation and said the law and order situation was under absolute control.

There was hardly any incidence of kidnapping for ransom during the NDA regime, which was a regular feature in the 15 years of RJD government in the state, he added.

The deputy CM said there was no fear among the people now and they could move freely even after the sunset, which was not the case during the RJD regime. He said the government took prompt action, when criminal incidents were reported from any part of Bihar.

The deputy CM said the RJD, led by Lalu Prasad, had no moral right to raise the law and order issue, as the criminals used to have a field day during its rule.

Modi claimed that the RJD never distanced itself from the criminals and openly provided patronage to them.