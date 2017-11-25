Vice president of East Champaran district Cong unit shot dead in Bihar

A Congress leader was gunned down at Motihari, headquarters of north Bihar’s East Champaran district, on Saturday morning.

Eyewitnesses said two masked men, riding a motorcycle, fired indiscriminately at Chotu Jaiswal, vice president of the East Champaran unit of Congress and former ward councillor of Motihari Nagar Parishad, when he was taking tea at a roadside stall. The assailants fled from the scene brandishing their gun.

The incident took place at Ganpool Chowk in Motihari town, 154 kms north of Patna.

Jaiswal, who received injuries on chest and head, was taken to a local hospital where he died during treatment.

Protesting against the incident, an angry mob blocked the Mina Bazar Chowk in the town, demanding immediate arrest of the culprits. A group of people also took out a procession and vandalised public vehicles.

Deputy superintendent of police (sadar) Pankaj Rawat said the footage of the CCTV camera, installed near the site of the crime, would help the police identify the assailants.

East Champaran superintendent of police (SP) Upendra Sharma said the body of the victim had been sent for postmortem examination. “Jaiswal was into real estate business and had criminal antecedents,” the SP said.