Video clip of ‘torture’ in Katihar jail goes viral, two inmates booked

Two inmates of Katihar divisional jail in northeast Bihar have been booked after a video clip alleging “torture inside the prison” went viral on social media.

“An FIR against inmates Mannan and Shailendra Singh has been registered after the video clip went viral,” jail superintendent Sujit Kumar Jha said. “Further inquiry is on,” he added.

While Mannan had been charged with making the video of his alleged torture and leaking it on social media, Singh was accused of assaulting his co-prisoner, Jha said.

The FIR was registered on Sunday at town police station, Katihar, 304 km east of Patna, Jha added.

The video clip shows Mannan alleging that his co-prisoner Singh had assaulted him after accusing him of being a police informer. Singh also demanded Rs 1 lakh from him, Mannan is seen saying in the video footage.

Katihar district magistrate Mithilesh Mishra told HT over phone that the matter came to his notice on Saturday. “A raid was subsequently carried out inside the jail and two mobile phones were recovered,” Mishra said. The seized mobile phones did not have features of smartphones, he said. Search was on for smartphones which could have been used to make the video clip, the DM added.

Mishra said the deputy inspector general (prisons) Neeraj Jha was conducting a probe into the matter and further action would be taken on the basis of his report.

The DIG (prisons) said, “prima facie, there appears to be a lapse on the part of the jail officials. Action against those found guilty would be taken.”

This is not the first time that use of mobile phones by Katihar jail inmates had been reported. In the past, there had been allegations of extortion calls being made from inside the jail. In February this year two mobile phones were recovered from Katihar jail.

Two years ago, Katihar police had busted a gang being operated from the jail by an incarcerated criminal.