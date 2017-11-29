Videographer among two killed in Bihar celebratory firing

Two people were killed in celebratory firing during a marriage function in northeast Bihar’s Purnia district on Tuesday night.

The incident took place at Matihani village in Raghuvanshanagar police station area of Purnia district, about 300 km northeast of state capital Patna. The victims have been identified as videographer Ashish Kumar, 17, and local boy Saheb Kumar, 15.

Police said Ashish Kumar was shooting wedding video when bullets fired during the celebratory firing hit him and Saheb Kumar. Both died on the spot, the police added.

Dhamdaha deputy superintendent of police (DSP) SH Fakhri, under whose jurisdiction Raghuvanshanagar police station falls, said the men who had opened fire during the wedding function had fled. “We are carrying out raids to arrest them,” the DSP said, while adding that bodies of the victims had been sent to Purnia for postmortem examination.

Meanwhile, Dayanand Mandal, father of Saheb Kumar has lodged an FIR at Raghuvanshnagar police station against four persons and charged them of killing his son to settle an old score. One of the accused in the FIR was Randhir Kumar, the father of the groom, the police added.