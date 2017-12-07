Vigilance officials quiz Bihar univ vice chancellor over affiliation to BEd colleges, new courses

Vigilance sleuths quizzed the vice chancellor (VC) of Bhim Rao Ambedkar Bihar University (BRABU), Muzaffarpur, in connection with alleged irregularities in granting affiliation to private B Ed colleges and starting new courses under distance education mode without approval from the office of the governor-cum-chancellor of the universities in the state.

A five-member team, headed by vigilance superintendent of police (SP) Subodh Kumar reached the BRABU campus on Wednesday evening and questioned VC Amrendra Narayan Yadav for over two hours at his official residence.

Governor Satyapal Malik had earlier asked the vigilance department to initiate inquiry after receiving numerous complaints against the VC.

The vigilance SP refused to talk to reporters, saying he was not authorised to comment on the issue. He, however, said the vigilance team was inquiring into the matter on the direction of the chancellor’s office. “I will submit the probe report to his office within a fortnight. It will not be appropriate to say anything at this juncture,” Kumar said.

Meanwhile, Yadav said he was asked questions on nearly 45 points. “I have given clarification on most of the points. The documents related to some points are with registrar Ajay Kumar Srivastav, who is away for official work. We will send written clarification on those issues when the registrar returns,” added Yadav.

The VC said most of the questions were related to decisions which were not taken during his tenure. “All the decisions were taken during the tenure of my predecessors, including Pandit Prabhakar Palande,” he said.