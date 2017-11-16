Woman leader of rob-and-kill gang arrested in Bihar’s Vaishali district

Police in north Bihar’s Vaishali district on Thursday arrested a woman leader of a gang, involved in lifting of SUVs after drugging and killing its drivers.

“Well-attired and well-versed in English as well as Hindi, Maya Madam, as she prefers to be known as, was arrested at Hajipur after weeks of surveillance across Vaishali and Patna districts,” Vaishali superintendent of police (SP) Rakesh Kumar and additional SP Ajoy Kumar said.

Her male accomplice Sanjiv Kumar was also arrested, the police officers told reporters at Hajipur, headquarters of Vaishali district, 22 km north of Patna.

Disclosing their modus operandi, the officers said Khatoon alias Maya Madam and Sanjiv Kumar used “the simplest of stratagems to rob and kill”.

They would hire SUVs from Patna-based agencies for outstation travel, kill the drivers after drugging them and flee after dumping the bodies at an abandoned place, the officers said.

Police had recovered two firearms, four cartridges, two cellphones, a motorcycle, some medicines and a phial of injectable drug from the woman and her accomplice, the SP said.

The SP said the woman was not well-educated but carried herself well and was adept at driving all types of vehicles. “Her son is pursuing degree course in a Delhi-based college,” he added.

“The woman and her accomplice have confessed to their involvement in some recent incidents of vehicle lifting on NH-77 that links Hajipur to Sonebars near India-Nepal border and at other places,” the SP said. Three other members of her gang were, however, absconding and raids were on to nab them, he added.

The SP said criminal gangs were known to engage woman as decoys. But this was probably the first time that a woman had been found to be the leader of the gang in Vaishali district, he added.