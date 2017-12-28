 Photos: Islamic State claims blasts at Afghan Shiite centre, news agency that kill 41 | world-news | photos | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Dec 28, 2017-Thursday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Photos: Islamic State claims blasts at Afghan Shiite centre, news agency that kill 41

Dec 28, 2017 17:58 IST
about the gallery
At least 40 people were killed and many others wounded in multiple blasts at a Shiite cultural centre in Kabul. The Islamic State has claimes responsibility for the attacks.

latest photogalleries

featured photos