Photos: Islamic State claims blasts at Afghan Shiite centre, news agency that kill 41
Dec 28, 2017 17:58 IST
/
Afghan women weep for relatives at a hospital following explosions at a Shiite cultural centre in Kabul on December 28, 2017. At least 41 people were killed and dozens more wounded in multiple blasts in Kabul on December 28, officials said, in the latest deadly violence to hit the Afghan capital. (Shah Marai / AFP)
/
Afghan policemen stand guard at the site of a blast in Kabul. By late afternoon Wahid Mujro, spokesman for the public health ministry, said 41 were dead and 84 others were wounded in the blasts on an office of the Afghan Voice news agency and a neighbouring cultural centre. (Rahmat Gul / AP)
/
Afghan residents inspect the site of a bomb attack at a Shiite cultural centre in Kabul on December 28, 2017. The IS-linked Aamaq news agency said three bombs were used in the assault as well as a single suicide bomber who blew himself up inside the center, where scores had gathered to mark the 1979 invasion of Afghanistan by the former Soviet Union. (Shah Marai / AFP)
/
The attack occurred during a morning panel discussion at the centre, many of those attending said. Sayed Abbas Hussaini, a journalist at the agency, said there appeared to have been more than one explosion, following an initial blast at the entrance to the compound. He said one reporter had been killed and one injured. (Shah Marai / AFP)
/
Afghan women mourn at a hospital after the suicide attacks. Photographs sent by witnesses showed what appeared to be serious damage at the site, in a heavily Shiite Muslim area in the west of the capital, and a number of dead and wounded on the ground. (Mohammad Ismail / REUTERS)
/
Afghan security forces near the site of the blasts. Afghan Voice has Shiite links but there was no immediate claim of responsibility. Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid issued statement on Twitter denying involvement. (Shah Marai / AFP)
/
People carry an injured man into the hospital after the suicide attacks in Kabul. The attack, the latest in a series to hit Afghan media groups in recent years, follows an attack on a private television station in Kabul last month. (Rahmat Gul / AP)
/
An Afghan man runs to safety as dust blows in the aftermath of the third blast at a Shiite cultural centre in Kabul. Afghan forces have pushed the Taliban back in many areas and prevented major urban centres from falling into the hands of insurgents. But high-profile attacks in the big cities have continued as militants have looked for other ways to make an impact. (Shah Marai / AFP)
/
An Afghan man weeps for his relatives at a hospital following explosions at a Shiite cultural centre in Kabul. According to a report this month by media freedom group Reporters without Borders, Afghanistan is among the world’s most dangerous countries for media workers with two journalists and five media assistants killed doing their jobs in 2017, before Thursday’s attack. (Shah Marai / AFP)
about the galleryAt least 40 people were killed and many others wounded in multiple blasts at a Shiite cultural centre in Kabul. The Islamic State has claimes responsibility for the attacks.