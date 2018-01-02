1,144 booked for drunken driving on New Year’s eve in Pune

The Pune Traffic Police have booked 1,144 persons for driving under the influence of alcohol, between New Year’s eve and the early hours of January 1. According to the traffic branch, the drive also marks an approximate 100 per cent increase in the number of offenders compared to last year, as over 573 persons were booked for driving under the influence of alcohol last year, 353 in 2015 and 378 in 2014.

As per the city traffic police, over 5,000 persons were booked by the police for violating traffic safety norms, including 923 persons for rash driving and 120 persons for riding triple seat.

Deputy commissioner of police (Traffic) Ashok Morale had appealed to people to follow traffic norms while celebrating New Year. Over 800 traffic police officials were on their toes to regulate the traffic at 56 points in the city. The police said that people caught with alcohol traces in their breath higher than the permissible limits were booked and will be made to appear in court. He said, “ The police took swift action against the offenders and sent a strong message that the violators cannot go unpunished .”

The highest number of people booked for drinking under the influence of alcohol this year were from Hinjewadi (166), Vishrantwadi (103), followed by Dattawadi (101). While Lashkar area reported 10 cases, 9 cases were reported in Hadapsar.

Hinjawadi, Vishrantwadi and Dattawadi reported the maximum number of drunk driving cases in 2017.