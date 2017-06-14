1 held for burglary at classical singer Prabha Atre’s Pune house

One person was arrested on Tuesday in the burglary case that took place at renowned classical singer Dr Prabha Atre’s house in Pune’s Jungli Maharaj Road area.

It can be recalled that Atre’s house was robbed by an unknown person during the early hours of Saturday, according to a police statement. A case was registered at the Deccan police station under Section 457 and 380.

According to the police statement, the robbery took place between 4:30 and 5:30 am. The items that were reportedly robbed included three mobile phones worth ₹40,000, ₹50,000, and ₹3,000 each, mobile accessories worth ₹5,000, two external hard disks worth ₹5,000 and ₹3,500. The total worth of the loot was estimated at ₹1,06,500 by the police.

The 85-year-old singer remained unavailable for comment. The house also serves as office of Swaramayee Gurukul, formerly known as Dr Prabha Atre Foundation. Operational since April 15, 2003, the foundation was inaugurated by Pandit Bhimsen Joshi.

Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCI) has recognised her organisation, Swaramayee Gurukul as a place for foreign students to learn about Hindustani music.

The identity of the arrested youth has yet not been identified.