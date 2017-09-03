11 major roads closed for Ganesh immersion in Pune

The city traffic police have closed 11 major roads in city for Ganesh immersion. The immersion procession will start on September 5 at 9 am. Pune traffic DCP Ashok Morale has appealed to citizens to not use vehicles on immersion day. “Bring minimum vehicles on the road on the immersion day. We need ample space for conducting the Ganesh immersion procession,” he said. Also, we need coordination from people for a peaceful immersion, he added.

The roads which would be closed include Laxmi road, Kelkar road, Kumthekar road, Tilak road and Shastri road, Bagade road, Bajirao road, Ganesh road, Gurunanak road and JM road. Parking would also be prohibited on internal roads connecting these major roads during the immersion period.

The roads would be closed for vehicular movement on immersion day, between 9 am till the end of the procession.

Road closed for traffic -

1) Shivaji road - Kakasaheb Gadgil statue to Jedhe chowk (from 7 am till the end of immersion procession)

2) Laxmi road - Sant Kabir chowk to Alka Theatre chowk (from 7 am till the immersion procession is over)

3) Bagade road - Sonya Maruti chowk to Phadke Haud chowk (from 9 am till the immersion procession is over)

4) Bajirao road- Bajaj statue chowk to Vikas bastion chowk (from 12 pm till the immersion procession is over)

5) Kumthekar road - From Tilak Chowk to Chitale Corner (from 12 pm till the immersion procession is over)

6) Ganesh road - Daruwala bridge to Jijamata chowk (from 10 am till the immersion procession is over)

7) Kelkar road - Budhwar chowk to Alka Theatre chowk (from 10 am till the immersion procession is over)

8) Gurunanak road- Devji Baba chowk to Hamja Khan chowk to Govind Halwai chowk (from 10 am till the immersion procession is over)

9) Tilak road - Jedhe chowk to Alka Theatre chowk (from 9 am till the immersion procession is over)

10) Shastri road - Army Station Chatti to Alka Theatre chowk (from 12 pm till the immersion procession is over)

11) Jungli Maharaj road - Jhansi Rani chowk to Khandoji Baba chowk (from 4pm till the immersion procession is over)

The Traffic branch has appealed to drivers to use alternate roads during this period.