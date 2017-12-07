14th Tanveer Sanman to be awarded to Satish Alekar, Natyadharmi Puruskar will be given to Faezah Jalali

Pune He would have been 39-years-old if he was alive,” says Deepa Lagoo, wife of veteran actor Dr Shreeram Lagoo and an actor herself.

For Dr Shreeram and Deepa Lagoo, their son Tanveer’s legacy lives on with the institution of the Tanveer Sanman.

This year, the 14th Tanveer Sanman will be awarded to director and actor Satish Alekar, while the Tanveer Natyadharmi Puruskar will be given to Faezah Jalali, founder of FATS theatre, on December 9, which is also Tanveer’s birthday. The award presentation will be held at the Yashwantrao Chavan Natyagruha.

Tanveer was born in 1971 and he passed away in a peculiar accident in 1994. He was sitting against the window reading a book in a train travelling from Mumbai to Pune when a stone hit his head and he went into a coma, dying a week later.

He was studying in Fergusson College at the time.

“We had something in our mind if we could celebrate the 18 years of his life that he had lived with us. We used to hold get-togethers to celebrate his life. In 2004, 10 years after Tanveer passed away, we thought of giving an award, mainly because of Shreeram’s initiative,” says Deepa. “This idea of an award was very spontaneous and is to felicitate people from theatre. We wanted to give this to those who have contributed and are not in limelight anymore, but their contribution carries a lot of weight,” said Shreeram. “He (Tanveer) was an important of my life and he suddenly disappears in a tragic end and we decided to help remember him by this award.”

“Tanveer was jovial, voracious reader and generally very naughty too,” remembers Deepa. He was very sociable person and made friends very fast. He loved cooking too, and theatre was also part of his life. Deepa remembers sending him the ‘Naandi’ (an opening prayer nefore a play)’ when he was putting up a play in school.

“He used to touch the hearts of the family that he met, be it my friends or his friends. His name was also unique – in Farsi it means the celestial light and he lived up to the name,” she says.

The awardees are selected by the trustees of the Roopwedh Prastithan, founded by Dr Lagoo, mainly comprising of Dr Lagoo’s family members like professor Pushpa Bhave, theatre director Chandrakant Kulkarni and economist Sureshchandra Mukadam.

It began as a fellowship with an award of a cash prize of ₹1 lakh and a trophy and it is for people who have worked and contributed to theatre across India. The second award Tanveer Natyadharmi comprises of ₹30,000 and a silver plaque, and is more in recognition of the person’s contribution to youth in theatre.