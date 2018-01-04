15 suspected cases of dengue reported in Pune in 3 days

Even as city temperatures drop down to 11 degrees Celsius, suspected cases of dengue fail to reduce.

As per details available with the Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC) health department, a total of 15 cases of suspected dengue were registered in the three days January alone.

According to officials from the health department, barring cases of suspected dengue, no case of other communicable disease was registered in the city between January 1 and January 3.

Dengue scare in three days Despite various measures taken by the civic body, the number of cases have ceased to reduce Despite various measures taken by the civic body, the number of cases have ceased to reduce CAUSE AND EFFECT

Dengue is transmitted by the bite of the Aedes mosquito that mostly attacks during day time. Its favourite spots are below the elbow and below the knee. Dengue mosquitoes can’t breed once the temperature falls below 16 degrees. Till now there is no vaccine to protect against dengue. Dengue cannot be transmitted from person to person without a mosquito as the intermediate vector.

In 2017, the total cases of suspected dengue registered with PMC was around 6,390. Of these, 1,691 were reported to suffer from dengue.

On January 1, 2018, a total of four cases of suspected dengue were registered with the PMC’s health department. This number has now grown to 15.

With several efforts from the health department, the cases of dengue have failed to reduce. According to officials, over 41,489 dengue sites were found and treated with insecticides by the department as a measure to prevent the growing number of dengue patients in the city since the outbreak in June last year.

Doctors have stated that with the recent Ockhi cyclone and the rains in the city, the cases of dengue may have risen.

However, they are expected to go down with the decrease in temperature. Dr Sudhir Patsute of Naidu hospital said that dengue mosquitoes breed in fresh water, and hence dengue is commonly seen during the rains. He said patients with high fever and body ache must consult doctors.

Kalpana Baliwant, head of the insect control department at PMC said, “The department is taking several measures to prevent dengue mosquito breeding. It must be understood that a female adult mosquito lays a total of 450 eggs in her lifetime. If she is infected with dengue, then all the eggs she lays are also infected. Hence, eliminating these infected adult mosquitoes is important for which fogging is very efficient.”

According to data, Yerawada, Kalas and Dhanori are the areas with maximum dengue cases. Kasba peth, Vishrambaug, Bhavani peth and Dhole Patil road ward offices were the other prominent areas.