15-year-old dies after falling from eighth floor of residential building

A 15-year-old boy allegedly jumped to his death on Saturday from the eight floor of the building where he lived with his parents. The incident happened at Srishti Plaza in Dhanori, under the jurisdiction of Vishrantwadi police station.

Harsh Mahade was a 9th standard student and was a bright student in school, according to senior constable Vaishali Abhangrao. “The parents of the boy were not in a position to give an official statement. We have asked them to record their statement after two days,” said WSC Abhangrao.

The boy’s mother was identified as Sandhya Mahade while his father was identified as Sandeep Mahade. While his mother is a housewife, Sandeep Mahade is a government employee, however, it could not be ascertained which government office he worked at.

The police were not aware of which school the boy was studying in or if there was any pressure from the school or his parents. The parents had no idea about their son’s intent or what led to it, added the police. The police also could not find a suicide note.

The investigation in the case is on and further details will be known after the parents’ statements are recorded, the Vishrantwadi police said.