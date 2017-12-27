16-year-old Pune teen vandalises vehicles, public property after getting drunk on Christmas night

A juvenile was one of the three people apprehended for vandalising vehicles and public property in Bapujibuwa chowk in Ramnagar area of Warje. The police later found no involvement of the two others named in the case, according to senior police inspector (PI) Bajirao Mole of the Warje Malwadi police station.

The teenager was produced to the Juvenile Justice Board on Tuesday and granted bail in the case.

The incident happened in the late hours of Christmas night between 11:30pm and 11:45pm when the 16-year-old was under the influence of alcohol, the police said. He broke glasses of 10 vehicles and a tubelight with a wooden rod and stones, according to the police. Of the 10 vehicles which were vandalised by the three, six are goods-carrying tempos while the other four are cars including a Hyundai Accent, Maruti 800, Chevrolet Tavera and one other car.

"He was recently in a fight with a friend who lived in the area. He had food at another friend's place, got drunk and then vandalised the cars in the area where his friend, with whom he had fought, lived. He started running away when people from the area gathered and started following him. He ran into the Warje police chowky asking for help," senior PI Mole said.

A complaint was filed by Saras Misal, a 30-year-old resident of the surrounding area. Misal, who drives a tempo which transports ice-cream, is the owner of three of the 10 vehicles.

A case under Sections 336 (endangering life or personal safety of others) and 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 3 (mischief causing damage to public property) of Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, 1984 and Section 37(1)(3) and 135 of Bombay Police Act and 4(25) of Arms Act was registered against three persons at the Warje Malwadi police station.