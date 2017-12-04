17-year-old found murdered in Pune’s Chakan area

A 17-year-old girl’s body was found in a partially decomposed state in Chakan on Monday afternoon. The girl was reported missing on Saturday by her parents at Chakan police station.

Police suspect it to be a case of sexual assault as the girl was found without any clothes, according to Chakan police officials.

A case under Section 363 (kidnapping) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was filed on Saturday. The charges were updated with Sections 302 (murder) and 201 (destruction of evidence) of the IPC, according to police inspector (PI) Manojkumar Yadav of Chakan police station.

Her body was sent to a local hospital for post-mortem. The report, however, was inconclusive about whether the girl was sexually assaulted or not, according to Yadav. The half-decomposed body was sent to Sassoon General Hospital for further investigation.

“We are talking to people who knew the girl and are awaiting the advance report from Sassoon General Hospital. We found her mobile phone and have asked for the call detail record (CDR) of the mobile number,” PI Yadav said.

The girl, who cleared Class 10, worked at the farm with her family members which included her mother, father and a brother, according to the police. The police spoke to the people around the residence of the girl who claimed that the girl was like any other girl of her age and helped her parents.

The parents told the police that she was working at the farm with them on Saturday afternoon before she disappeared and failed to return till late in the evening.