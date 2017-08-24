In Pune for the Ganesh Festival? Check traffic map for roadblocks here

As the city welcomes the two-week-long Ganesh festival, the Pune traffic police have made necessary changes to minimise congestion caused by crowds and traffic in the city.

The traffic police will issue four different sets of diversions and rules which were mapped based on the expected movement of devotees in the city, said Ashok Morale, deputy commissioner of police (DCP), Traffic.

For Thursday (August 24) and Friday (August 25) - the first two days of the festivities - the police have blocked the stretch of road between Gadgil Statue chowk to Gotiram Bhaiyya chowk. The stretch of road between Kumbharves chowk near Dangale bridge up to the Shivaji bridge near Corporation bus terminus will also be closed on Thursday and Friday.

Similarly, the road between Sathe Chowk and government food grain godown in Shivajinagar will also be closed for all kinds of vehicles on Thursday and Friday.

The road between Veer Sawarkar statue and Samadhan bhel centre along Sinhagad Road will also remain unavailable for vehicular traffic on Thursday and Friday. These routes will be blocked using barricades and ropes, DCP Morale said.

Traffic diversions for August 24, 25

Only one-way traffic will be allowed between Phadke Houd and Phutka Buruj via Jijamata chowk; Appa Balwant chowk to Moti chowk via Budhwar chowk; and Sonya Maruti chowk to Sevasadan chowk via Belbag chowk. The road in front of Mangala Talkies (Premier garage lane) to Khude chowk via Shivaji road will also be allowed only in one direction towards Khude chowk.

Parking space has been arranged for the citizens between Mitramandal chowk and Patil Plaza canal bridge; on the left side of the road between Jamnalal Bajaj statue to Puram chowk; and Nilayam bridge to Sinhagad Road. In addition to these, one side of the road between Kamgaar statue and Shivaji statue, both sides of the road between PMC electricity bill payment centre along Veer Santaji Ghorpade road to Gadital statue, the riverbed between Tilak bridge to Bhide bridge, Minerva and Aryan parking spaces near Mandai, left of the road between Shahu chowk and Rashtrabhushan chowk will also be made available for parking.

The traffic department will be working with a team of 550 volunteers, 1,396 traffic police, 104 police officials and 4 assistant commissioners of police (ACP), besides DCP Morale.

The Pune Police Commissionerate has 4,623 Ganpati mandals under their jurisdiction, the traffic police said.

Of the total number of mandals, 612 pass through the busy streets of Laxmi Road, Kelkar Road, Kumthekar Road and Tilak Road.