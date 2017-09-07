2 schools from Pune district win ‘Clean School’ award

Union minister for human resource development Prakash Javadekar honoured 15 schools of the state with the national level 'Clean School' award for being directly involved in the implementation of various standards of cleanliness on their premises. Schools from two talukas of Pune district, Shirur taluka and Haveli taluka, were also conferred with the award.

The event was held at the Pune Zilla Parishad, where HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar declared the names of the schools which won the award. Almost 11 districts from across the country had registered for the competition. In Maharashtra, it was the Pune district that received the recognition. Selja Darade, the district education officer of primary education department of Pune Zilla Parishad, accepted the award on behalf of the schools.

Schools have been judged and selected for the award based on the number of toilets available, hygiene arrangements, maintenance of infrastructure and the capacity of the building for students, staff and faculty.

The schools were then selected by taluka, district and state level committees. A total of 172 schools had been selected from across the country which included 15 schools from Maharashtra.

A certificate of appreciation for the work done by the schools, along with a trophy and ₹50,000, was presented as part of the award to each of the winning schools. Pune Zilla Parishad had registered seven primary schools and six secondary schools in the urban areas, while 112 primary and eight secondary schools from the rural areas were also registered for the 2016-17 edition of the 'Clean School Competition'. In total, three states, 11 districts with 172 schools were eventually honoured in various categories at the event.