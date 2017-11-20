22-year-old woman jumps into Mula river with 2-year-old son from Harris bridge

A woman and her two-year-old son jumped into the Mula river from the Harris bridge, that runs along the river in Bopodi, on Monday evening.

The woman was identified as Shahapuri Aslam Shaikh, a 22-year-old resident of Bhujbal vasti in Wakad, according to police. The two-year-old boy was identified as Zishaan Aslam Shaikh.

The body of the woman was found wrapped in the burqa she was wearing when she jumped. The incident was reported first by bystanders who saw her jump at 5 pm. Fire brigade vehicles and a boat was called in to look for the two.

While the woman's body was recovered, the search for the child's body is still on. The woman's body was taken to Sassoon General hospital for post-mortem by the Khadki police.

Police are yet to know the reason behind the woman's drastic step. They are also investigating the means by which the woman reached the bridge from where she jumped.