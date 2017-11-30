248 cadets conferred degrees at the 133rd NDA convocation

The convocation ceremony of the 133rd National Defence Academy (NDA) course was held at Habibullah Hall, NDA on November 29. At the ceremony, a total of 248 cadets were conferred degrees from the Jawaharlal Nehru University, which included 56 cadets in Science stream,146 cadets in Computer science stream and 46 cadets in Arts stream. In addition to that, 12 cadets from friendly foreign countries were also awarded degrees during the programme.

Division Cadet Captain G S Gosal was the one to win the ‘Commandant’s Silver Medal’ and Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) trophy presented by General K Sundarji, for standing first in Science stream with highest FGPA (final grade point average).

The CNS Trophy for the best all-round officer along with the ‘Commandant’s Silver Medal’ then went to Battalion Cadet Adjutant Anmol Agrahari, at the hands of Admiral Suresh Mehta, for standing first in Computer Science stream with highest FGPA.

Division Cadet Captain Rahul Bisht bagged the Commandant’s Silver Medal and the Chief of the Air Staff (CAS) trophy presented by Air Chief Marshal N C Suri, for standing first in Arts stream with highest FGPA.

David R Syiemlieh, chairman, Union Public Service Commission, present at the occasion as the chief guest. Syiemlieh, in his convocation address, congratulated the cadets and emphasised the role and importance of the Armed Forces in shaping India. He further motivated the future military leaders to carry forward the professionalism, ethos imbibed at the academy towards the service of the nation.This was followed by the presentation of the academic report of the autumn term - 2017.