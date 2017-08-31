27-year-old female techie killed in an accident at Lakshmi chowk

A 27-year-old woman techie was killed when the two-wheeler she was riding was hit by another an unknown vehicle at Lakshmi chowk near Hinjewadi on Thursday.

Pratibha Mohan Tambe, an employee of Wipro, was on her way to office at Rajiv Gandhi Infortech Park in Hinjewadi, said police officials.

Tambe died instantly while the driver of the unknown vehicle fled the spot, said officials.

“Tambe was driving a Yamaha motorcycle. She sustained head injuries even as she was wearing a helmet,” said Police sub-inspector D Nikam from Hinjewadi police station.

Tambe was resident of Thergaon near Pune. The Hinjewadi police have booked an FIR against an unidentified person based on the complaint filed by victim’s father.

On Wednesday, three youngsters college students speeding on Royal Enfield motorbike were killed on Pune-Banglore highway at Bavdhan when their vehicle parked into stationery mini-truck.

The victims, according to police were not wearing helmets.