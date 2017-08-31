3 helmet-less students killed in mobike accident at Bavdhan

Three college students speeding on a Royal Enfield motorcycle on the Pune-Bengaluru bypass were killed on the spot, when their motorcycle rammed into a parked mini-truck at Bavdhan.

The accident happened at around 1.30 am and none of the students were wearing safety helmets. According to the police, the students were on their way towards Kothrud from Bavdhan for dinner. The deceased have been identified as Vipul Raj Singh (25), Aman Raj (19) and Ashwin Kumar Agarwal (18), all natives of Patna.

Vipul was a first-year student of the MIT School of Telecom Management and Aman was a student of MIT School of Management . Ashwin had arrived in the city only on Tuesday and was all set to take admission in the same college.

Assistant inspector of police Arun Waikar, of Hinjewadi police station, said the accident took place near Paranjape Schemes, when their motorcycle hit a stationary mini-truck from the rear. “The students were triple-seat and were not wearing helmets,” he said. Waikar said the deceased sustained severe head injuries as a result of the crash and all of them died instantly. Their bodies were taken to the Government Hospital in Aundh for post-mortems.

“The family members of the victims rushed by the morning flight and took their bodies back to their native places,” said Shashank Divekar, a professor at MIT. The mini-truck driver was booked for parking irresponsibly on the road. API Waikar said, “Rajat Raj Singh brother of Vipul Raj Singh has filed a complaint against the truck driver, Shiva Rathod.”

“I was about to see him after three whole years and was overwhelmed with joy to know that he had taken admission in Pune. At last I was to be back with my old friend and was excited to meet him soon, until this,” grieved Abhishekh Kumar, a close friend of two of the three deceased college students in the Bavdhan accident.

He was talking about his school friend Ashwin Kumar Agarwal, with whom he studied at Delhi Public School, Patna for almost 10 years. 18-year old Ashwin had traveled from Patna to Pune, on August 28 in aspiration of a bright career. On August 29, he took admission at the International School of Business and Media (ISB&M), Mulshi and to celebrate he met with two of his friends Vipul Raj Singh and Aman Raj. Three of them, on their way met with the devastating accident which killed all three on the spot.

Abhishekh, who was also friends with the other victim of the accident, 19-year-old Aman, a BBA Computer Application student of MIT School of Management sadly mumbled, “Aman wasn’t very regular to college. And he had promised that from the next day onwards he will change and will take his studies seriously. Now he is no more to keep his promise.”

Another victim, Vipul Raj Singh, was a 25-year-old diploma management post graduation student of MIT School of Telecom Management (MIT-SOT). Remembered by his teachers and friends as a scholarly and ambitious student, Singh wanted to become a successful businessman.

