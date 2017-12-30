300 traffic signboards go missing in Pune

As many as 300 signboards put up for traffic regulation purpose have gone missing in the city, according to information shared by city traffic police. The shocking revelation came after traffic police surveyed the city and found signages missing.

Ashok Morale, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) expressed shock to find out that traffic signages in large numbers have gone missing from certain spots that he had identified.

“It is not new to see a few traffic signages to go missing. In fact my predecessors also faced a similar problem of finding missing parallel parking boards or even missing on “No Parking” boards, but this time when we surveyed the city and found that as many as 300 traffic signboards missing from the city,” said Morale.

According to DCP, his department during the past six month carried out survey of places where these boards were erected and have either gone missing after being stolen or lost.

The list prepared by traffic branch has detailed information about the area the places where signboard is tobe erect. The heaviest load of vehicles, according to the traffic police, is in Faraskhana, Deccan, Shivaji Nagar, Swargate, Hadapsar, Wanowrie and Kothrud areas.

“We have noticed that the traffic signage boards near densely congested area like Bus Stands and Station are mostly hidden or broken off their hinges. In some cases only the stand is visible. We requested Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) for some additional spots for other boards to come up to facilitate better traffic management,” said Morale.

He said the in future the trafffic branch will be using unipole which has a street light, advertising and signages all on one single pole. Most of the new roads that we are designing will boast of this Unipole design signages which cost around Rs 200 to Rs 500 per square metres. Also these new signages will be of non resaleable material made of hard plastic so that citizens will not be able to tamper with it. We will display the varied signages as per instruction given by Traffic department within two to three months.”