350 ‘black magic’ dolls removed from trees in Khadki

The members of Maharashtra Andhashraddha Nirmulan Samiti (MANS), an organisation started by slain rationalist Dr Narendra Dabholkar and the Khadki police took down close to 350 black dolls pinned to trees, suggestive of black magic practices, under the Holkar bridge near Mhasoba temple in Khadki.

The place, where the suspected black magic took place, was raided by MANS workers six months ago and three rucksacks full of dolls were peeled off the same trees, according to Nandini Jadhav, the Pune head of MANS.

“We collected three rucksacks full of dolls six months ago and burnt them all. I was passing through the area today and found the same kind of dolls again,” Jadhav said.

There were photos of people behind every black doll pinned to the tree. The locals who had assembled at the spot claimed that the photos are pinned post midnight.

“Some of the photos had drops of blood on them. The pins are poked on the eyes, and left side of the chest where the heart is located. There were a few texts on papers for a practice call karni-utravne. This time we have preserved the photos,” Jadhav said. “What if someone gets killed due to such blind superstition,” Jadhav added.

State chief of MANS, Milind Deshmukh along with members including Bhagwan Kalbhor, Kunar Kshirsate, Subhash Solanki and Shriram Nalawade worked with police sub-inspector Shivaji Bhosale and two beat marshals of the Khadki police station to take the dolls down.

“The senior police officer of a station is the nodal officer in the area under him/her. They have the power to file a case under the anti-superstition law,” Jadhav said.

The MANS workers and the police have decided to file a case in the matter if the dolls resurface. The police and a defence representative has assured MANS that they will keep track of the spot for any such activity.