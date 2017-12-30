37-year-old held for sexually assaulting two stepdaughters in Sanghvi, Pune

A 37-year-old person was arrested by city police on Friday for sexually exploiting two of his stepdaughters.

The man, identified as Avinash Prakash Landge, was arrested by Sanghvi police for sexually assaulting his daughters in their house. While the case was filed when the man assaulted the younger sister who is a 14-year-old, her elder sister, 15, revealed that her step father had done the same to her two years ago.

Landge married the mother of the teenage girls in 2012, three years after their father passed away. Landge allegedly took pictures of the girl and threatened to kill her sisters, including a 13-year-old, and their mother if she told anyone about what he did to her.

A case under Sections 376 (sexual assault), 354(d) (stalking), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 506(b)(criminal intimidation) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Sections 3, 4, 7, 8, 11 and 12 of Protection of Children against Sexual Offence (POCSO) Act was registered against Landge at the Sanghvi police station. Police sub-inspector (PSI) MT Shinde of Sanghvi police station is investigating the case.

“The first time he assaulted her was on October 1. He also threatened her to not say anything about it to anyone. On Thursday, he took her to the kitchen and assaulted her again and made her elder sister sit in the living room. When he left, the elder sister asked her what had happened. That is when she narrated the incident to her elder sister.

The elder sister then revealed that he had done the same to her two years ago,” PSI Shinde said. The youngest of the three sisters was playing with her friends while their mother was at work when the incident happened. The mother of the girls then approached the police and registered a complaint against the man.

The two were taken to Sassoon Hospital for medical tests while Landge was detained by the police. He was arrested on Friday night, PSI Shinde said. The man will be produced in the local court on Saturday.