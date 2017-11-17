49,761 registered voters to vote at Pune University senate elections on November 19

The forthcoming Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) senate elections will be conducted on November 19, Sunday, in three districts, viz. Pune, Nashik and Ahmednagar.

The elections will be conducted in 58 centres at 113 polling booths. The voting will begin at 10 am and will go on till 5 pm.

“This time, all the candidates have been given a photo identity card and their signatures have also been scanned to avoid any discrepancies,” informed SPPU registrar Arvind Shaligram while addressing the press.

A total of 49,761 registered voters will cast their votes for the senate elections for 37 candidates vying for 10 seats.

Besides the senate elections, the election for the management representative will also see 228 voters casting their votes.