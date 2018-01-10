4th incident of vehicle vandalism in 9 days reported in Pune

In yet another incident of vehicles being vandalised, six vehicles were damaged and the driver of one of the vehicles was robbed by a mob of over 10 people in Chinchwad in the late hours of Monday night.

The police identified 11 members of the mob and arrested two of them on Tuesday afternoon. The arrested men were identified as Sagar Dattu Nalawade, 29, a resident of Ramnagar area and Sagar Ganesh Bhise, 19, a resident of Dattanagar, according to the police.

A few others were identified as Vinod Rakesh Pawar, 18; Pawan Vishnu Lashkare, 18; Suraj Gaikwad, 22; Vaibhav Ovhal, 23; Ajay Shrinath Ovhal, 24; Sagar Satkar, 18’ Sagar Bhise, 18; Abhishek Gaangaav, 18; Sagar Dattu Nalawade, 29; Nisar Shaikh, 18 and Yuvraj Mane, 35, all residents of various parts of Chinchwad.

The incident happened between 10-11 pm on Monday between Sainik Vasahat and Ramnagar area in Chinchwad.

Annasaheb Madhavrao Shirsaat, 60, driver of one of the vandalised vehicles, lodged a complaint against the mob at the Pimpri police station. Based on his complaint, a case under Sections 395, 427, 336 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 37(1) with 135 of Motor Vehicle Act, Section 4(25) of Arms Act and Sections 3 and 7 of Criminal Law Amendment Act was registered. The case is being investigated by police sub-inspector (PSI) S Patil of the Pimpri police station.

The group of men were carrying wooden rods, swords and cement blocks with which they broke windows and parts of the vehicles.

The mob caused damage worth ₹23,400 and tried to spread terror in the area. Vinod Pawar and Pawan Lashkare also robbed the complainant of ₹2,500 at knife point.

This is the fourth such reported incident in the first nine days of 2018, excluding the vehicles which were vandalised during the violence in the aftermath of Bhima Koregaon stir. While one incident was reported from Bibvewadi on January 1, two incidents were reported from PCMC area on Monday.

Multiple isolated incidents of vehicle vandalism were reported in November and December as well. The vandalism was found by the police to have been done out of rage, in most cases.