66-year-old Pune woman duped of Rs 2 lakh by fraud callers posing as bank managers

In a case of online fraud, a 66-year-old women was duped for Rs 1,99,994 by a telephone caller pretending to be the bank manager of a reputed bank. According to the complaint by Jayalaxmi Raman, fraud callers approached her on December 25 and told her that the call was on behalf of a reputed bank to help her in updating her ATM without visiting the bank.

In the next few days, Raman received several calls asking for her bank details and personal information. During one of the calls, she revealed the One Time Password (OTP) she received on her registered mobile number when requested by a telephone caller pretending to be the bank manager. The complainant, Jayalaxmi Raman, 66, a resident of Kharalwadi, approached the cyber cell of Pune police after the bank failed to act on her complaint.

Police inspector M Kale of Pimpri police station said,"In such cases, most of the victims are the elderly who are less aware about the safety of their ATM card. As far as this case is concerned, the victim first received a call from the fraudster on December 25 pretending to be the bank manager of a reputed bank. The fraudster then said that he was calling her regarding the upgradation of her ATM card and obtained her card details including the name,CVV number, birth date, 16-digit credit card number and expiry date of the card, along with several one-time passwords (OTPs) generated in a short time.To collect the information, he had called the victim several times in the span of a few days."

It was at this juncture that her son realised that she had become the victim of an online fraud and later helped her file a police complaint.

A team from the cyber crime cell is working on the case. Kale further said,"We have also received another complaint with a similar modus operandi under which the victim was duped for Rs 20,000."

Explaining the modus operandi of the fraudsters, Kale told Hindustan Times,"Preliminary investigations of such cases revealed that most of the telephone calls originated from Mumbai or out of Maharashtra. Fraudsters generally use specific mobile numbers for such calls.They transfer the money acquired through such frauds to online money wallets like Paytm, MobiKwik, and PayUMoney.

Police have registered case under Sections 419,420 and Section 66A of the Information Technology Act.