9-year-old Pune boy with heart defect dies in school

A nine-year-old boy identified as Farhan Havewala died in school on Thursday after he fell unconscious, school authorities said.

Farhan, who was studying in Class 5 at Caelum High School in Kondhwa , died while running on the school playground during morning.

After he fell unconscious, Farhan was rushed to Ruby Hall Clinic in Wanowrie where the doctors declared him dead.

“Farhan showed no cardiac activity or any signs of life on arrival at 8 am. A team of experts tried to revive him unsuccessfully for 45 minutes but later pronounced him dead,” said Dr Sujoy Patil, head of emergency at Ruby Hall Clinic, Wanowrie, while speaking to Hindustan Times.

Senior officials at Kondhwa police station said that the boy had breathing problems.

“His parents claimed that he was previously treated at KEM (King Edward Memorial) Hospital in 2013 and was diagnosed with a hole in his heart,” senior inspector Milind Gaikwad of Kondhwa police station said.

The hospital informed the police as they deemed it to be a medico-legal case after which the Kondhwa police took Farhan to Sassoon General Hospital for postmortem around 12:30 pm. His death was recorded as an accidental death case at Kondhwa police station.