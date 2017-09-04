A dhol tasha documentary during Ganesh Festival by Pune team is winning hearts on the net

A 20-minute documentary film by a city team on the popular drum-and-cymbals dhol tasha performance during the Ganesh Festival, has become a raging hit on the internet.

Released on August 31, the documentary ‘Gajar-Magova Dhol Tasha Paramparecha’ (Gajar- Chronicling The Dhol Tasha Tradition) has seen more than 2,000 shares on Facebook and 2.5 lakh page views so far.

It all began in July 2016 when the film’s director Rima Paknikar Bichu, her husband Hrishikesh Bichu and producer Shailesh Kudale began thinking of making a video on the dhol tasha theme.

“None of us have any experience in filmmaking and yet we were determined to make it happen. We began by talking to people, learning about different aspects of filmmaking along the way and studying about the history and the cultural importance of dhol tasha in the Maharashtrian culture,” said Rima Bichu, who studied Applied Arts at Bharati Vidyapeeth.

While filming live dhol tasha performances was not difficult, the most challenging part was recording the sound with a lot of ambient sound of people shouting all around. “We had to capture specific sound frequencies while eliminating the rest; that was challenging in itself,” she said.

The filmmakers noted that the beats driven rhythm of dhol tasha is an inseparable part of Ganesh Festival which has a historical significance in the freedom struggle. Every year, when Ganesha graces homes and lives, the exuberant beats of dhol tasha, playing in some far corner of the city livens up the festivities.

According to Rima Bichu, this traditional musical performance started as a mark of humble protest and soon became a cultural heirloom for years to come. “What began as a mode of voicing opinions, soon turned into a beacon of hope, love, devotion, and spirituality,” said producer Shailesh Kudale of Destlio Communication and Design, who conceptualised the documentary.

‘Gajar’ is the result of the filmmakers’ curiosity towards this art; towards knowing its origins and understanding the cultural significance it carries and how its commercial transformation has affected the traditional art. Among the highlights of this documentary is Rambhau Dimble who has witnessed the journey of th dhol tasha culture in Pune and Rajan Ghanekar who is extremely passionate about playing the tasha.