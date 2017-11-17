A race among Pune colleges for autonomy

The tide of autonomy is swift in the city as top colleges of Pune are vying to be independent institutes and universities.

The state-run Byramjee Jeejeebhoy Government Medical College (BJMC) attached to Sassoon General Hospital joined the league recently after Fergusson College, College of Engineering Pune (COEP) and Brihan Maharashtra College of Commerce (BMCC). On being asked the reason behind the tide, Bharatkumar Ahuja, director of COEP said, “It is an integral part of development for an education institute as it ensures more independence and fast evolution.”

College of Engineering Pune (COEP) is already an autonomous institute veering towards deemed-to-be university status.

“We are already an autonomous institute, but now we are also trying to get a deemed-to-be university status. The application has been made, but we are awaiting notification from the central government. This will not only ensure academic freedom to design the curriculum which is a base for a good institution, it will also allow us to expand and venture into more branches of technical education, especially with respect to research,” he added.

Last year, Fergusson College had received autonomous status from the University Grants Commission (UGC), which principal RG Pardeshi said is of great importance to the students and the institute as a whole.

“Autonomy allows us to design our syllabus and update it from time to time. This means, that unlike the conventional way we do not have to evaluate student’s merit only through written tests, but also venture to evaluate the true understanding of a subject through seminars, presentations,“That is one of the primary reasons why many colleges want to be autonomous,” he added.

After applying for autonomy to the state government of Maharashtra on November 2, the dean of BJ Medical College, Dr Ajay S Chandanwale, had a similar reason to declare. “The autonomy will allow us to open new courses and improve the academic quality and infrastructure of the college. Once, we receive autonomy, we have plans to open more super-specialty branches focusing on complex fields like cardiac surgery and more,” said Chandanwale.

However, on whether the status would have financial implications, Professor Ram G Takwale, former vice-chancellor of SPPU and the Indira Gandhi National Open University and ex-chairman of National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC), believes such ‘privatisation’ of education varies from person to person and institute to institute.

“There are private colleges who go for the status to be able to reap money, but that is not the point. The larger issue is to keep education relevant and continuously evolving, said Professor Takwale.