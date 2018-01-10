A rare surgery at Pune hospital helps patient open his mouth after 38 years

A man suffering from a rare condition called Temporomandibular joint (TMJ) ankylosis was able to fully open his mouth after 38 years. This became possible after a rare surgery performed at a city hospital recently.

Temporomandibular joint (TMJ) ankylosis is a condition in which the face joint gets fused to the skull. Patients suffering from this deformity need a surgery. 39-year-old, Rajendra Panchal had an accident when he was one-year-old. After the accident, Panchal faced problems while opening his mouth and was unable to open it completely for 38 years.

Doctors from MA Rangoonwala College of Dental Sciences and Research Centre, department of oral and maxillofacial surgery performed a successful surgery helping Panchal open his mouth for the first time. Doctors said that due to the condition, Panchal was not able to eat solid food items which was affecting his overall health.

Dr Aruna Tambuwala, head of the department of oral and maxillofacial surgery at MARDC said that the surgery was conducted free of cost considering the financial condition of the patient.

"The surgery took four hours and the fusing of the skull bone was removed helping the patient open the mouth by upto 45mm. The surgery was done by Dr JB Garde and Dr Gaurav Khutwad,’’ said Tambuwala.

Dr Manisha Bijlani, said “ The patient was discharged on January 5. The surgery helped him eat solid food."