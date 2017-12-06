ACB catches Warje Malwadi police station PSI taking Rs 40,000 bribe

A 27-year-old woman police sub inspector (PSI) of Warje Malwadi police station was caught red-handed while accepting bribe on Wednesday.

After getting a complaint from a 38-year-old woman, sleuths from the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) laid a trap and caught PSI Sapna Vijay Kumar Solanki, a resident of Fatimanagar. The complainant was being harassed by a money lender and she had filed a complaint with police. However, the money lender had filed a counter complaint. The PSI allegedly demanded bribe of Rs 40,000 for not taking action against her and help her in the case.

She approached the ACB, Pune unit, which verified the complaint and laid a trap at Warje police chowky around 7 pm and where the PSI was caught taking Rs 37,000, which was recovered by the ACB from her.

The process of registering an FIR against the PSI for offences under relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act, was going on till late Wednesday night.

Absconding MCOCA criminal arrested

A criminal at large, who was booked under Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA), was arrested by the anti-organised crime cell of the crime branch on Tuesday. The criminal has been identified as Akshay Prabhakar Sable ( 22) a resident of Akurdi and member of Ravan alias Aniket Jadhav gang. A team of anti-organised crime cell led by police inspector Brahmanand Naikwadi laid a trap and arrested the suspect. Another absconding gangster, identified as Ramesh Shankar Markad (32), was also arrested after he was apprehended by the crime branch officials on Dehu road. The action was taken under the guidance of ACP (Crime I) Sameer Shaikh and additional commissioner (Crime) Pradeep Deshpande.