Additional traffic forces deployed at Koregaon Bhima

The highway police deployed additional personnel of their traffic force on the Pune-Ahmednagar highway after large scale violence was seen at Koregaon Bhima.

Heavy vehicles coming towards Pune have been diverted via Chakan and Bhosari, while vehicles going towards Ahmednagar were being diverted via Solapur road till 10 pm on Monday.

Superintendent of police (highways) Amol Tambe informed Hindustan Times that a notification has been issued by the district collector’s office in the evening about the diversion of heavy vehicles.

“Vehicles coming to Pune have been diverted to Shikrapur-Chakan-Bhosari and Pune. Similarly, vehicles going towards Ahmednagar have been diverted via Solapur road-Chauphula-Shirur.

“The highway police have already been deputed on the diversion points to streamline traffic,” Tambe added.

According to the highway police, the special traffic team comprising of an inspector, five assistant police inspectors/police sub inspectors and 15 policemen have been deployed.

The police personnel would remain deployed till further instructions taking into account the emerging situation at Koregaon Bhima. “The highway police are in constant touch with the Pune rural police and the unfolding situation is being monitored by us jointly. “If they seek an extension of timing for the diversion, we will support them,” he added.

Head constable hurt in stone pelting

A head constable identified as Borade, was injured on Monday afternoon during stone pelting near Koregaon Bhima. “Borade was deployed near Koregaon Bhima and was admitted to the Sassoon Hospital. He is posted at Bhuinj in Satara district and was on duty near Koregaon Bhima. “He is being treated at the hospital and his condition is stable,” SP Tambe told HT.