After SPPU, Bharati Vidyapeeth, MIT to introduce cycle sharing on campus

Close on the heels of the share-a-cycle scheme at the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU), Bharati Vidyapeeth Deemed University and MIT World Peace University are planning to introduce a similar scheme on their campus.

This is even as the Symbiosis International University (Deemed) has been encouraging cycling at its Lavale campus over the past few years now.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Bharati Vidyapeeth vice-chancellor Manikrao M Salunkhe, said, “Our plans to introduce this in our campuses is underway. We are already carrying out a survey and talks are in the pipeline with the concerned authorities to check the premises and make the needful changes. Hopefully, in the first few months of the next year, we will also introduce the scheme at our university.”

Commenting on the scheme, MIT University’s vice-chancellor Vishwanath Karad, said, ”It is a great initiative in which SPPU has set an example. MIT World Peace University would certainly follow and introduce a similar scheme in our campuses so that more students, who are our future leaders, lead a healthy and more eco-friendly life. Talks to introduce this are already underway.”

At the Lavale campus of the Symbiosis International University (Deemed), the cycle scheme has already been functioning for a few years now, with almost 250 cycles being used daily.

When asked whether this facility would be extended to other Symbiosis campuses, Vidya Yeravdekar, principal director of Symbiosis Society, said, “Considering its environment and health benefits, it would be a pleasure if I could spread the scheme in other campuses as well. But due to the traffic issues in the city, many do not find it to be a feasible option.”

She felt that the civic authorities should strongly spread the scheme throughout the city. “For instance, designating a day or so in a specific area to be an only-cycle zone, and so on,” she suggested.

Two weeks after its introduction at SPPU, students were very positive about the share-a-cycle scheme. They wanted more places to be incorporated for better results.

Vittal Sonule, a 27-year-old second year MCom student at the varsity, said that the initiative was a noteworthy one. “It’s a great initiative because not only is this saving fuel and student expenditure but it is also preserving the environment. Considering the huge campus at the university, previously it was very difficult to travel around the campus on foot. All students don’t have two-wheelers or larger vehicles to ease the travel,” he said.

Commenting on the issue of distance and how the cycle plan has resolved it, an MBA marketing student, Venkateshwar Patekar, added, “Travelling from point A to point B used to be very tiring and time consuming, especially for students who did not have a two-wheeler. This scheme surely solves that issue. For instance, from the hostel to the classroom, it is quite a walk and if you are late, it becomes a problem to reach on time. On-campus cycle makes this much more easy. Also, in terms of benefits, the scheme will not only help preserve the environment by reducing the use of fuel, but also be healthy for students as a form of exercise.”

Currently, the Savitribai Phule Pune University campus has 110 cycles running in the 411 acre campus. Having collaborated with the Pune Smart City Development Corporation Limited (PSCDCL), SPPU had launched the cycle sharing scheme on December 5. Since then students have been riding the cycles across the campus, for a payment of ₹1 per 30 minutes.

Making a suggestion, an ex-student of the university, and now a Physical Education teacher, Dnyaneshwar Thete, said, “While the cycle-built is fine and light, but in terms of height it is pretty low, for which it becomes uncomfortable for tall individuals, especially when riding on a slope.”

To be able to avail the facility at SPPU, individuals are required to make an account at pedl.in and connect it with their Paytm wallet. Through the online website, after the payment of ₹1, individuals can unlock the cycles and use them. Further, the application allows them to check the available cycles around the campus through the use of Google maps.