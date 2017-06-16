After SSC results, now pick your college for Class 11 admissions

Students seeking admission to Class XI can now fill up the second part of their application forms from June 16, said Dinkar Temkar, deputy director of education, Pune division. Timetable for the first year junior college (FYJC) centralised admission process has also been uploaded on the website. As per the timetable, the online form filing will continue till June 27.

Post the SSC Class 10 results, students seeking admissions to junior colleges and schools for higher secondary education in Maharashtra through the centralised admission procedure have to fill up the second part of the application form. The admission process has gone online with two forms.

The first part of the form was made available on the website from May 25 but the second part had been locked to be released after the declaration of the SSC results.The first part requires a student to fill their basic information like name, age, parent’s name, school, index number and UDISE number of schools. The second part is about college preferences. A maximum of 10 choices is given to every student.

A student will not be able to change his or her preferences later, post the allotment of colleges to students. On Thursday, the online timetable was uploaded. According to the routine, the general merit list is expected to come out on June 30 while the first merit list is to be out on July 7.

The admissions for 2017-18 year are expected to fill 94,580 seats across all streams and medium of education. There are 13,090 total seats in arts, while 36,185 in commerce. Science holds 37,420 seats in total. Also 7,885 seats have been kept for HSC vocational streams. This year, the state education department has added almost 15,000 seats and 39 new colleges to the list for the upcoming academic year.

The admission procedure is expected to conclude by August.