After waiting for 14 years, Bopodi to get its first national eye care hospital

Finally, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) will be able to run a hospital in a building located at Bhau Patil Road, which was gathering dust for the past 14 years. A state of the art tertiary eye care hospital is set to come up near Bopodi which will offer high quality services at affordable rates.

With the help of a private trust, the PMC will start the eye hospital in the building and the work for the same is in progress. The municipal corporation has given the responsibility to a city based trust which will run the hospital and have many facilities including an eye bank.

The PMC reconstructed the building of the hospital under R7 rule of the Bombay Provincial Municipal Corporation Act (BPMC) 1949 from the developer. The builder had handed over the property to the PMC 14 years ago but the PMC was unable to start the facility.

The plot was reserved for the purpose of a hospital in the Development Plant. Instead of developing the plot, the land owner and builder developed the plot and handed over the ready building to the PMC.

The general body of the PMC and standing committee gave the nod to run the hospital on a PPP (Public Private Partnership) basis, under which the PMC will help create basic infrastructure including furniture. The PMC will have to construct the water tank and drainage system, which is still remaining.

The trust plans to install Rs 50 crore worth of equipment in this two-storey building. The furniture work is in its last stage and will be completed by September end, said the then elected member Srikant Patil, who had taken the lead to develop this hospital.

Acting health head, Vaishali Jadhav, said that the general body of the PMC had given its nod to run this hospital on a PPP basis and the hospital is likely to start operations in the next two three months.

Patil said that as per the Memorandum of Understanding, people from the weaker section will get free treatment here. Even all the employees of the PMC and elected members will get free treatment here.

Patil also said that some of the well-known religious trusts in Maharashtra and other states assured help to this hospital and it is expected that it would be India’s one of the best hospital for eye treatment as it would have expert man power and modern equipments.

PPP model

The two-storey hospital building was unused for almost 14 years. It was misused by some anti-social elements and various other purposes. The PMC tried to start the hospital earlier too but due to manpower problem, it was not able to run the facility. Considering all these problems, the PMC decided to run the facility with the help of private trust.