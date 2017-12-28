Aga Khan Cup hockey: Bhopal, SRPF, Lucknow and Pune City Police enter semis

Two police teams and city teams from Bhopal and Lucknow featuring former India campers, stormed into the semi-finals after winning quarterfinal encounters in contrasting styles, in the men's open section in the 114th Aga Khan Cup hockey tournament at the Major Dhyan Chand stadium in Nehrunagar, Pimpri, on Wednesday.

Pune City Police and the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) will join Bhopal and Lucknow in the semifinals, which are scheduled to be played on Friday. Pune City Police had the tough task of first completing Tuesday's unfinished match against Green Meadows, but with a team from Itarasi failing to report in time, this match itself was redesignated as a quarterfinal.

Prolific scorer Kunal Jagdale dug in hard as the Pune City Police was forced to play a catch-up game after Bhagwan Pawar put Green Meadows ahead in the 17th minute. Both the teams tried hard to find the target after Jagdale scored an equaliser on a pass from Jagdish Kasture in the 38th minute, but the winning goal remained elusive forcing the match into tie-breaker.

For Pune Police, Jagdale, Sudhir Sutke and Indal Suryavanshi scored, while Ganesh Girjgosavi and Gaurav Kamble missed. For Green Meadows, Abhishek Swami and Sagar Gaikwad, who took the third and fourth strikes, scored, but Bhagwan Pawar, Vikas Karande and Navjot Singh failed to find the target.

Bhopal rode on goals from Sahil (37’), Adnan (39’) and Faheem (48’) to beat Railway Police 3-2 in the first quarterfinal of the Aga Khan Cup. Bhopal was forced to make a rally after Aniket Sapkal put Railway Police 1-0 up in the 30th minute. Sahil and Adnan struck two minutes apart to give Bhopal a leg up, before Uday Baramatikar (47’) added spice by scoring an equaliser (2-2). Faheem then found the target in the 48th minute to steer Bhopal into the semifinals.

The second match saw the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) beat the team from Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) 5-1 with five players inscribing their names on the scoresheet.

Rahul Mahekar (4’), Ashish Chopade (10’), Rahul Mahekar (18’), Mosin Pathan (34’) and Parmeshwar Jadhav (46’) scored for the SRPF. For PCMC, Anand Gaikwad scored in the 27th minute when his team was 0-3 down.

Lucknow then made an easy work of Aurangabad, thanks to goals from Anish (10’), Mukesh (19’) and Tauqeer (29’). For Aurangabad, Naseem was the scorer after he convented a penalty stroke in the 27th minute.

On Friday, Pune City Police will take on SRPF in the first semifinal, while Bhopal meets Lucknow in the other last-four match.