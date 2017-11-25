Allow construction in BDP zone, says Pune Guardian Minister; cites Mahabaleshwar pattern

Although the state government has banned construction in BDP (Bio-Diversity Park) zone in the city, ruling BJP members and guardian minister Girish Bapat are in favour of allowing 12% construction as is done under the Mahabaleshwar pattern.

Speaking to Hindustan Times on Friday, Bapat said, “Bharatiya Janata Party’s stand is very firm on BDP ever since the concept emerged. It is only by allowing minimal construction that the hills around the city would be saved. Otherwise, you will have slums on this reserved land. Although the state issued a ‘no-construction’ notification in 2015, there is a need to revise it.”

In August 2015, the government had issued a notification stating that no construction would be allowed in the BDP. The state had, then, rejected the demand to allow constructions by land owners in BDP using 8% of plot area for residential purpose.

Bapat said ideally the ‘Mahabaleshwar pattern’ should be applied for this BDP area. It will help increase the plantation in BDP area. Even though Mahabaleshwar is a hilly area, 12 per cent construction is allowed there. The same formula can be implemented in Pune, he said.

As most ruling party members as well as opposition members are in favour of allowing construction in BDP areas, there are chances that the government might revise its decision.

Sources said that steps are being taken to allow construction in the BDP zone and a decision from the government was likely in the near future.

Experts pointed out that some important government projects such as the multi-level flyover at Chandani chowk are held up for want of land under the BDP zone. Likewise, the ruling party is keen to execute the Shivaji Maharaj Memorial in BDP land and would have to deal with the issue then.

The Pune Municipal Corporation had proposed the Bio-Diversity Park (BDP) demarcation in 2005 while preparing the development plan for 23 merged villages. This included the city hills in areas such as Baner, Bavdhan, Katraj, Kondhwa and Sinhagad road, among others.

Under this BDP zone, 978 hectares land has been reserved. Of this, 124 hectare land is government owned and the remaining 853 hectare is owned by private parties. Land owners and some political parties are of the view that construction should be allowed in the BDP areas like within the old city limit. The government, however, did not give in to pressure and stood firm against any construction in the BDP zone.