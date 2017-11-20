‘Anti-Human Trafficking Cell will ensure strict action against sex trade,’ says Pune ACP (Crime)

Pradip Deshpande, additional commissioner (crime) is the head of the Pune Crime Branch which handles the Social Security Cell (SSC) anti-human trafficking unit. He has been guiding and directing the SSC in various anti human trafficking operations. Following are excerpts from his conversation with Nadeem Inamdar.

Why is there a sudden rise in the number of foreign nationals in sex trade in the city?

We cannot single out any foreign national of a particular country in the flesh trade. The women were rescued during the operations of the SSC and those who forced them into the trade have been arrested. The crime branch has assigned the task of finding out whether there is an organised syndicate working in the trade and whenever the complaints are received, appropriate action according to the law is taken. Though recent figures indicate that there is a rise in foreign women from Uzbekistan and Thailand in flesh trade in the city, we are doing our level best in busting the flesh trade rackets and ensuring strict action in connection with such cases. Our interaction with the leading hoteliers has revealed that most of the rooms are booked online and hence it becomes difficult to track down the suspects. However, special focus will be laid on lone women from foreign countries booking for rooms in the hotels through filters.

The rescuers allege that the police don’t dig deep into human trafficking cases ?

These are mere allegations levelled against us. We have been busting organised flesh trade rackets regularly where the pimps and the kingpins have been arrested. The actions have not been taken just to show off, but are strong actions through which we send a social message to the society.

What are the future plans?

The crime branch will continue doing its task in the professional way and ensure that strong action is taken against the flesh trade in the city. Besides, we are very serious about our work and have demonstrated our capability through good work and detection of such types of crimes.