Arrest imminent? DS Kulkarni, wife’s anticipatory bail extension rejected by Pune court

Pune A local court in Pune refused to extend the anticipatory bail of realtor Deepak Sakharam Kulkarni and wife Hemanti Deepak Kulkarni, in a case of alleged cheating.

Hemanti Kulkarni. (HT Photo)

The rejection of anticipatory bail has paved way for the Economic Offence Wing (EOW) to arrest the developer for defaulting on payments to depositors who had invested money with the DSK Group, of which D S Kulkarni is the founder, through fixed deposits (FD).

“The defence advocate had asked for interim protection until they approached the high court in the matter. However, the court rejected the extension,” Sandip Hande, public prosecutor in the case, said.

Interim anticipatory bail was granted by additional sessions judge (special) JT Utpat to the couple on Saturday, after which it was extended for a day on Monday.

The case was filed by Jitendra Narayan Mulekar (65), a resident Kothrud, who alleged that the company run by the two duped him of ₹4,40,647 since February this year.

The Kulkarnis were booked under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 34 (common intention) and sections 3 and 4 of Maharashtra Protection of Interest of Depositors (MPID) Act. The case was taken up by the Economic Offence Wing (EOW) of Pune police after which the police received over 599 complaint applications.

The police have frozen 70 bank accounts of at least seven firms of the DSK Group, after special units searched five premises owned by DS Kulkarni - four in Pune and one in Mumbai.