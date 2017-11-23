Arresting delinquency: The 8 areas in Pune which has the highest concentration of juvenile delinquents

The Pune Police Crime Branch Survey on children in conflict with law (CCL) ( formerly known as juvenile delinquents) has revealed that 50% percent of these children are residing in areas under the jurisdiction of eight out of 39 police stations of the city commissionerate. They have been found to be involved in crimes ranging from murder, extortion, rapes, thefts, rioting and other Sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). In 2016, 993 serious offences were committed by these children in conflict with law while the figure increased to 1,548 crimes in 2017.

Who is a child in conflict with the law? A child in conflict with the law means a child who is alleged or found to have committed an offence and who has not completed eighteen years of age on the date of commission of the offence. Common types of crimes committed by children in conflict with law Murder

Attempt to Murder

Culpable Homicide not amounting to murder

Rape

Attempt to commit rape

Kidnapping and Abduction

Dacoity

Robbery

Criminal Trespass

Theft

Unlawful Assembly

Riots

Criminal Breach of Trust

Cheating

Forgery

Counterfeiting

Arson

Unnatural offences

Offences against the state

Extortion

Human Trafficking

Causing Death by negligence

Incidents of Rash Driving New terminology according to Juvenile Justice Act 2015 Juvenile - Child in conflict with Law (CCL)

Arrest - Apprehension

Chargesheet - Final Report

Judgement - Final Order

Juvenile Court - Juvenile Justice Board

No Lock up and No Handcuffs Eight police stations where 50% of juvenile delinquents reside According to Pune City Crime Branch, 50 percent of juvenile delinquents reside in the eight police station areas. Tata Institute of Social Science’s Resource Cell for Juvenile Justice conducted a training programme related to Juvenile Justice Act 2015 at these eight police stations. The eight police stations: Kondhwa

Khadak

Nigdi

Pimpri

Chinchwad

Khadki

Hadapsar

Dattawadi Procedure of Apprehension No FIR, no handcuffs

No First Information Report (FIR) shall be registered except where a heinous offence is alleged to have been committed by the child or when such offence is alleged to have been committed jointly with adults. In all other matters, the special juvenile police or the child welfare officer shall record the information regarding the offence alleged to have been committed by the child in the general daily diary followed by a social background report of the child in Form 1* and circumstances under which the child was apprehended wherever applicable and forward it to the board for hearing.

*Form 1 is a social background report

Taking into account the high concentration of the children in conflict with law in areas falling under the jurisdiction of these eight police station areas, the Crime Branch has organised a four-day Juvenile Justice Act training cum awareness programme in association with Resource Cell for Juvenile Justice (RCJJ) Field Action Project with the Centre for Criminology and Justice and School of Social Work of Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS). The four-day training programme cum workshop began on November 20 and will go on till November 24. Two police stations are being engaged each day, crime branch officials said.

ACP (Crime II) Sanjay Nikam said that the areas under the eight police stations were home to fifty percent of the city’s population of children in conflict with law and the training programme was aimed at keeping the police station staffers abreast of the provisions of the Juvenile Justice Act 2015. “These children in conflict with law are involved in a wide range of crimes and we want the police personnel, including officials, to sensitise themselves to dealing with the different provisions of the law and also help curb the rise in crime by children in conflict with law in the city,” said Nikam.

Points related to difficulties faced by the policemen in dealing with children in conflict with law like preparation of court documents, following up the crimes with the social welfare officers and rehabilitation were discussed, he added.

Lauding the efforts of TISS social workers, ACP Nikam said that the social workers played an important role in explaining how the provisions of the law can be effectively implemented if followed in the right perspective through proper training. The objective of training is to empower police personnel about their roles and responsibilities as per the Juvenile Justice Act and rules and to familiarise them to the manner in which they should deal with children in conflict with law, Nikam said.

The awareness programme is being implemented under the guidance of RCJJ project manager Jyoti Mhatre. Social worker Zaid Sayed informed Hindustan Times that RCJJ was part of the field action project of Tata Institute of Social Sciences, Mumbai, running with the permission of Bombay High Court in six districts of Maharashtra.

“ We also shared the do’s-and-don’ts as per the act and received very positive feedback from the police department. We look forward for greater co-operation and collaboration in the field of juvenile justice with the Pune police so that they can get a better perspective about the act, on how to prepare reports and submit the final report before the Juvenile Justice Board and other important details. Besides, we have sensitised them to the use of appropriate words as a part of the changed terminology incorporated in the JJ Act 2015 , ” he said. Sayed was accompanied by social worker Ashwini Rasal during the event.