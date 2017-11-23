Assistant commissioner on why Pune needs a new professional justice delivery systems for juveniles

Assistant commissioner (Crime II) Sanjay Nikam has been co-ordinating the four-day training and awareness workshop on Juvenile Justice Act (JJA) 2015 held in eight police stations in the city. He spoke to Nadeem Inamdar on the workshop’s learning outcomes and the future plans of crime branch in sensitising concerned police officials and other ranks with the provisions of the JJ Act.

Why were the eight police stations selected for the training programme?

According to our survey and statistics, these eight police stations have a high density of juvenile delinquents and almost fifty percent of their population resides in the areas under their jurisdiction. These underage children have been involved in many serious offences ranging from murders, rapes, rioting and other body offences including thefts, dacoities and extortions. There is an urgent need to educate the concerned police station officials to become sensitive towards the new act so that the crime trend can be brought under control.

What have been your learnings so far ?

Our police officials and other ranks have benefited immensely from the knowledge sharing by TISS Resource Cell of Juvenile Justice. The policemen have got to know about the provisions of the act and have also become aware of being sensitive in the apt usage of vocabulary, We want the training to be a continuous process and the expert guidance from TISS will be sought from time to time to boost our performance and fair delivery of justice to the juvenile delinquents.

What are your future plans ?

The learnings from the four-day programme will be shared amongst the participants and also with those connected with the subject. Regular programmes,talks and guidance will be taken from established institutions and proven individuals. We want professional justice delivery mechanism for the children in conflict with law and this is a major step in that direction.