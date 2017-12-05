Atal labs will help realise Innovating India dream, says Javadekar

We want to create an army of young scientists. We aim to create over 10 lakh scientists in the coming future,” said Prakash Javadekar, Union HRD minister, at the inaugural function of an innovation lab called, ‘Atal Tinkering Lab’ on Monday. The minister was the chief guest at the function held at Maharashtra Education Society’s Bal Shikshan Mandir English Medium School at Mayur Colony, Kothrud.

The event marked as the official launch of first Atal Tinkering Lab in the city, under the government’s Atal Tinkering Mission (ATM), which entails establishment of almost 1,000 such labs across the country. Currently 400 labs have already been established, and 600 more are to be set up, he said. Under the plan, 32 such labs will be established in Maharashtra.

“What we are offering in Atal Tinkering Lab is unlike any normal lab. It is a platform for revolution for innovation, encouraging young minds to think out of the box. These are the years when the seeds of innovation should be sowed into the young minds of students. Even in colleges, we are encouraging students to begin startups from their hostel rooms. This is the age to think fresh and new and exercise the power of ideas, and that is exactly what these labs are for,” said Javadekar, at the event held on December 4.

Commenting on the current status of India in the field of innovation and the plans for future, he said, “India lacks innovation, and that is exactly what can take India to the next level. We had missed the first industrial revolution, the second, electronic revolution, and now we have to seize the third phase of revolution which will include tools like 3D printing, Internet of things (IoT), robotics, artificial intelligence, nanotechnology and so on. India must take a lead in all these. We need to become the Innovating India, and that is the crux of this lab.”

Under the programme, young students will be provided with the tools and guidance to think of disruptive ideas at young age, and college students and faculty from the College of Engineering Pune (COEP) will be assisting them. As an extension of the Atal Tinkering Mission (ATM), the scheme will also create Atal Incubation Centres in different colleges, and a sum of Rs.2 crore to 20 crore is already being sanctioned for it, the minister informed.

“In addition to ATM (Atal Tinkering Mission), we have also started another ATM (Any Time Learning) under SWAYAM platform, which was launched on July 9. Under this more than 400 courses are offered for which you can register for free, all online. It is for anytime, anywhere and forever learning,” he added.